Why You Always Lying? Cop Caught Fibbing About Coffee Cup Insult

I don’t know what it is about the holiday season that would make someone go “L et me roast myself on a coffee cup to get them sweet sweet retweets,” but here we are.

Over the weekend a cop in Junction City, Kansas, reported that a worker at a local McDonald’s had written “F- king Pig” on his coffee cup. Police chief Brian Hornaday decided to post the cup on Facebook to rack up them outrage shares. Now, KNST reports that McDonald’s busted out the receipts to show that was a lie. When news of the incident started garnering attention across social media the manager at the McDonald’s decided to check out their security camera footage to find the employee responsible . After a quick review the manager issued a statement saying:

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made. We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation.”

Which is a very polite way to say, “Shut your ol’ lyin’ ass up, b. ” Curiously enough, after the statement was issued Hornaday deleted his Facebook post with the cup. Thus proving the age old adage that i f y ou come for McDonald’s, you best come correct.



This is honestly such a silly thing to lie about. I f an employee didn’t write it what are the chances that some random grabbed this officer’s cup, had the sharpie on deck and wrote the insult before the officer could get his coffee? That sounds like it should be a stunt in the next Mission: Impossible movie. I would actually pay to hear Ving Rhames yelling “Ethan, you got 30 seconds to flame this officer’s ass! You have to move! ”

It’s already hard to trust the police and incidents like this don’t help. While this whole situation is silly and easy to poke fun of, you have to consider just what else these officers are willing to lie about.