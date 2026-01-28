Why Trump’s Bizarre AI Social Media Trolling Is Much Scarier Than We All Thought

US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, on July 15, 2025, in Washington. Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh to speak at a summit focused on artificial intelligence and energy investment. (Photo by Mehmet Eser / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has most of the world on high alert. While many companies are embracing AI, there are millions still apprehensive to get on board. President Donald Trump, however, has made it clear he does not fit into this category.

The president has totally embraced AI, using doctored videos and photos to engage with his millions of followers. Still, he’s been accused of abusing the technology for his personal gain, and the consequences could be detrimental. As Trump continues to sharpen his AI skills for political use, Americans are trying to spot the difference between what’s real and fake. And if you haven’t been paying attention to these latest AI moves by the Trump administration, then you’re already behind the ball.

AI Arrest of Civil Rights Attorney

The latest AI-drama centers around civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was arrested following a protest in Minneapolis. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a picture of Armstrong’s arrest, but soon afterwards, the White House posted a doctored version of the same photo, which is sending off alarms.

The AI photo shows the activist crying, which is not how the incident went down. The White House has doubled down on using memes and AI. Still, critics are concerned that abusing the technology will lead to misinformation across the country, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

‘King Trump’ Celebrates During No Kings Day Protests

Remember when thousands organized around the country for the “No Kings Day” protests against Trump? Well, the president clearly wasn’t moved by the forces against him. In direct response to the protests last year, he posted his own AI-generated video depicting himself as– you guessed it— a king.

On the surface, Trump’s video seemed like a petty move made to troll his haters. But given rising concerns that the president is a fascist dictator, his response takes a new light. This also comes after Trump repeatedly joked about running for a third term, which goes against the Constitution.

Trump Posts AI Arrest of Obama

Donald Trump reposts AI-generated video depicting Barack Obama being arrested. pic.twitter.com/r7dBKjHrAB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2025

Back in July, Trump shared an AI video to Truth Social depicting former President Barack Obama being arrested. It marked Trump’s latest attack against his predecessor and a blatant warning that he’s willing to use the law against his enemies.

Trump accused Obama of the high crime of treason and repeatedly called for the former leader to be indicted, despite no evidence that the Democrat committed any crimes. Outside of the questionable use of artificial intelligence, the July post also was the start of an internal campaign to investigate Obama.

We previously told you all about the 47th president’s alleged evidence suggesting Obama undermined his 2016 electoral victory. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard was tasked with overseeing the case.

Trump’s AI Vision of Taking Over Gaza

In the face of the Israeli conflict in Gaza, President Trump pledged to be a global peacekeeper, brokering deals in the Middle East. Obviously, Israel is a close American ally, so when asked what Trump plans to do after the violence has ended in the Gaza Strip, the president presented a bizarre plan which impressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Republican declared in February that “the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip” and “own it.” He also posted an AI-generated video showcasing the Gaza of Trump’s own dreams.

The video opens with a shot of ruins labeled “Gaza 2025.” But after asking “what’s next?” the clip takes a turn, segueing into clips of a completely rebuilt city… under Trump’s rule. An AI voice can even be heard singing, “no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here.”

DHS Posts Dangerous AI Video of Black Youth

Secretary Noem came under fire back in October after DHS reposted an edited TikTok of a group of young Black boys. In the clip, the teenagers pose on what looks like a high school track field. The caption read “ICE We’re on the way. Word in the streets cartels put a $50k bounty on y’all.” This prompted DHS to respond with “FAFO–” short for “f**k around, find out.”

“If you threaten or lay hands on our law enforcement officers we will hunt you down and you will find out, really quick. We’ll see you cowards soon,” the caption continued. But here’s the problem: the reposted video was a fake.

Folks quickly called out the department for “maliciously” targeting the young teens, we previously told you. Critics argued the AI video put an unnecessary target on the backs of Black boys. The president, however, never addressed the controversy.