Why Social Media Destroyed Amerie’s New ‘NPR Tiny Desk’ Performance

Kicking off NPR’s Black Music Month campaign, Amerie’s NPR Tiny Desk performance marked her highly anticipated musical return, 20 years since the release of her sophomore album, “Touch”. When the early 2000s R&B singer announced her upcoming performance, fans were excited, expecting the queen of the summer anthem "Why Don’t We Fall In Love?” to bring the nostalgic vibes...but the performance we got left social media shaking their heads and plugging their ears.

The D.C. native teamed up with famed go-go band Backyard Band to deliver a vibrant live set that pulled songs from her classic albums, “All I Have” and “Touch”. The 45 year old performed “I Just Died,” “Rolling Down My Face,” and closed out with her signature hit record “1 Thing.” GQ writer Meech Meriweather took to Threads posting “I’m sorry but Amerie sounds CRAZY here? And out of breath!!! Even the backup singers sound crazy? Was everybody nervous?! What’s going on?” The post sparked a timeline full of conversations about the live performance.

“Amerie sounded horrible, I’m sorry,” one TikTok user said. “She’s literally sounded like she had mad years off and then Tiny Desk called her and said we need you and she picked up that mic last minute and it was just terrible.”

“Well it looks like the Tiny Desk just shut down a big a** rumor, huh?” one TikTok user wrote after watching the performance. “She really could have kept that.” The creator further explained how performing on Tiny Desk is a defining moment of one’s musical abilities. “See the thing about the Tiny Desk is that its going to expose you...It’s really just made for real vocalist, not singers, not entertainers, vocalists.”



While some could not wrap their mind around her underwhelming performance of her background singers, others defended Amerie’s strong vocal ability. “Amerie killed her Tiny Desk. Y’all had me nervous to click on it,” One X user shared. “Whole time, she sounding just like the damn records.”



Another X user posted, “This whole Amerie situation just proves how a lot of y’all wasn’t really there. She sounds exactly how I remember. Just enjoy the nostalgia lol”

