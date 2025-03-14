Why Nate Dogg's Son is Having the Messiest Feud With His Father's Widow

Nearly 15 years after beloved West Coast rapper Nate Dogg passed away, his family is now battling over his catalog. Especially his son, who recently took some shots at the rapper’s widow.

'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ayo Edebiri, 'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film's Ambiguous Ending

On Wednesday, Nhale, the late rapper’s son, took to Instagram to share his frustrations with the world over the potential sale of his father’s catalog for $4 million. He specifically mentioned his father’s widow, Latoya Calvin, who married the Los Angeles MC in 2008.

Advertisement

In the post, Nhale wrote, “They want us to [sell] my dad my Dad catalog for a lil 4 million because he decided to marry a b***h who was never there for him from the jump. Pray for what I been really dealing with for the past 14 years because I’ll blow this whole shit up. This ain’t even the half.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even before this post, Nhale, born Naijiel D. Hale, hasn’t been shy about sharing his grievances.

On Tuesday, in a report from InTouch Weekly, Nhale suggested that a court shut down the sale since he and Calvin could not agree. However, Alex Borden, the administrator handling the late rapper’s estate, recently submitted his final accounting report and is prepared to pay the beneficiaries after the sale of Dogg’s catalog.

Advertisement

The beneficiaries of Dogg’s estate include Calvin and the rapper’s nine children.

More from InTouch Weekly:

LaToya asked that the court postpone closing the probate to explore whether the beneficiaries “could agree to a common mechanism for managing the primary asset left in the estate: [Nate’s] music rights.”

LaToya said the music rights could be worth upwards of $4 million. She proposed a music manager named Brian Shafton taking over as administrator of the estate. She said Brian would be able to help with the music rights and “various options and issues being considered and navigated.”

Advertisement

The problem is that Nhale also does not fully trust Shafton, which could lead to this process dragging on even further.