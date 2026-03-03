Why Mathew Knowles Walked Out Of An Interview Over Ex Tina Knowles

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Manager Matthew Knowles and designer Tina Knowles attend recording artist Solange Knowles’ birthday party held at a private residence on June 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Geffen Records)

It’s not everyday that you see or hear of Mathew Knowles, father to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, in the news. But that all changed on Tuesday and boy, is it something you may be puzzled to hear!

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates 10 Years After Oscar Win and Her New Film: The Wild Robot To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates 10 Years After Oscar Win and Her New Film: The Wild Robot

You see, things all went down after Mathew sat down for a new interview with Pix 11 for their show “Kandid With Kendis.” While there, host Kendis Gibson made a comment about the work both he and Tina put in years ago to make sure that Destiny’s Child was a successful group.

As we previously told you and you well know by now, Tina was and still is a licensed hairstylist who made sure they girl group’s tresses were expertly styled as they were coming up. She also played a large role in styling them by hand-crafting their outfits for a the first several years of their career because few designers wanted to dress them. She and Mathew were married for over 30 years with the latter frequently expressing how he felt overlooked in the music industry.

However, it seems like Tina’s contributions failed to stick in Mathew’s mind as he questioned the role she played while sitting with Gibson.

“You’ve earned your flowers. I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles. You guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there, with your kids and your grandkids,” Gibson said.

To which Mathew responded: “What work did she put in?”

When Gibson replied with “the hair,” Mathew said: “OK, you’re absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You’re right.”

Then, in a move no one saw coming, Mathew abruptly ended to the interview saying that they could stop, per E! News.

A stunned Gibson tried to figure out if he was in error in any sort of way, but that didn’t sway Mathew to continuing the interview. Later, in a statement to Page Six though, the famous patriarch provided additional context as to why he responded in the way he did.

Mathew claims the interview with Gibson was doomed from the start. He noted that Gibson allegedly arrived 15 minutes late and then repeatedly steered the conversation toward Tina, despite the interview being scheduled to focus on the Destiny’s Child tribute concert that Mathew conceived and is producing. Mathew concluded, “How it starts is how it ends. It started on a bad note, and obviously ended on a bad note for him.” Mathew stated that he “politely ended the interview, shook his hand, and took a photograph.”

According to an insider close to the incident who spoke to Page Six however, that’s not how things went down with them pushing back and saying that Gibson was on time and was merely trying to give them both Mathew and Tina joint flowers for what they’d done.

Neither Gibson nor Pix 11 have officially commented on the matter yet, but when they do, you’ll be the first to know.