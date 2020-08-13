The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth

... we are past passive, symbolic gestures from multinational corporations and media conglomerates. We need real dedication to diversity in our newsrooms ...

- Danielle Belton -

Advertisement

Sports

Why In the Hell Is Pacman Jones Burning Jerseys In His Driveway?

thejayconnor
Jay Connor
Filed to:Pac Man Jones
Pac Man JonesAdam Pacman Jonesjoe hadennflfire fire fireyoga flame
2
1
Illustration for article titled Why In the Hell Is Pacman Jones Burning Jerseys In His Driveway?
Screenshot: @realpacman24

After retiring from the NFL, former players have myriad options at their disposal. They can become noteworthy commentators, like Tony Romo and Deion Sanders; pursue coaching, like the Herm Edwards and Sean Paytons of the world; or they can burn jerseys in their front yard, like Adam “Pacman” Jones.

Advertisement

Pacman isn’t exactly a stranger to questionable behavior, as he spent a significant portion of his career serving as tabloid fodder, but I had no idea moonlighting as the Human Torch was his ministry.

Advertisement

However, a cursory glance at his Instagram page reveals that on Wednesday, somebody thought it would be a good idea to mail a box full of signed Joe Haden jerseys to a dude who used to hit people for a living.

“Opened up my mailbox today and I had these jerseys in my mailbox,” he says in the video, as he digs through the box. “I don’t know what the fuck y’all got going on, but I’m not with it. So what I’ma do is, I’ma show y’all how gangsta I am. Whoever sent these fuck-ass, Haden Pittsburgh jerseys, all these bitches bout to get fired up.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Alienware Aurora R9 Gaming Desktop

He then proceeds to channel his inner arsonist and do exactly that.

Advertisement

“This shit needs to go viral,” he sneers, as he douses one of the jerseys with lighter fluid. “Cause I don’t even play with niggas.”

He then pulls out a lighter and transforms a series of jerseys into the back of Flavor Flav’s neck. It’s quite the sight to behold.

Advertisement

“Why y’all playing?” he taunts. “Y’all bitch ass niggas better go find something to play with. Fuck you too, Joe Haden, and whatever you stand for, bitch ass nigga.”

Well, OK then.

In response to the clip, Joe Haden posted a series of screenshots in his Instagram Stories of friendly text message exchanges between the two in the past, as well as a video declaring he had no idea where those jerseys even came from.

Advertisement

“You think I really would go out of my way to send signed Haden jerseys?” Haden said. “No. I know you, Pacman. We’ve run into each other lots of times. I’ve got respect for you. That’s just wild. I would never do something like that. I just did an autograph signing. I don’t know how it went to your crib. That’s not something I would do ever, bro. It just is what it is.”

Haden also included the following screenshot of them seemingly squashing the issue.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Why In the Hell Is Pacman Jones Burning Jerseys In His Driveway?
Screenshot: @joehaden23

This is a much better resolution than Pacman catching another case.

Whoever sent those jerseys might want to go into witness protection though. Because once Pacman finds you, there’s a 98.4 percent chance that it won’t end well.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

My Head Is a Part of My Body and My Middle Name Is Makeba

Trump Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Dream Opponent.’ Wait Till She Destroys Sexless Robot Mike Pence

Racist Karen Calls Police on Black Man for Parking in a Reserved Spot: ‘You’re Stealing From Me’

On Loneliness at 3 A.M. in Lagos

DISCUSSION

doom32x
doom32x

Those dastardly ghosts have taken it too far this time.