Last week, Kim Kardashian West met with Donald Trump to discuss prison reform (who could make this up?) and clemency for 67-year-old Alice Marie Johnson. Kim also recently tweeted about Matthew Charles, who was recently sent back to prison even though he had already served 20 years and was working on putting his life back together.

Kim K. ain’t no activist but we should all know the story of Alice Marie Johnson, the great-grandmother who is serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense—her first offense. Watch the video above to hear her story.