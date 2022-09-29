Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s Favre 4 Hope foundation has a mission statement to support “disadvantaged and disabled children and breast cancer patients.”As it turns out, it can also make monetary contributions to athletic projects. As ESPN reports, according to tax records they obtained, Brett Favre’s charity donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020. This is even as he asked to use millions of dollars to help the poorest people.

Many already expected this, but there is more to the Brett Favre Mississippi Welfare fund scandal, maybe not with a twist like this. The tax records show that donations were made on a reoccurring basis, while his daughter was enrolled at USM.

From ESPN:

Tax records show that in 2018, the foundation gave the USM Athletic Foundation $60,000. Every other organization received $10,000. In 2019, the USM Athletic Foundation received $46,817. The next highest donation, to the Special Olympics of Mississippi, was $11,000. The next year, Favre 4 Hope donated $26,175 to the USM Athletic Foundation while no other organization received more than $10,000. Between 2011 and 2017, the year his daughter enrolled at USM, Favre 4 Hope gave the Athletic Foundation a combined $47,900. (Tax records were not available for 2016.) In 2015, when Favre’s daughter played volleyball at Oak Grove High School, his foundation gave the school’s booster club $60,000, tax records show. In 2013, the booster club received $10,000 from Favre 4 Hope.

It’s unclear if this is legal; however, Favre’s attorney Bud Holmes shrugs this off as nothing when speaking to ESPN.

“He has been very generous to Southern Miss since he played ball there,” Favre’s attorney Bud Holmes told ESPN on Wednesday evening. “Those particular things [the donations in question] I don’t know, but I know he has always given back, something most athletes don’t do.”

That might be true, but most athletes also don’t steal from some of the poorest people in the country and do it knowing it could be illegal. Favre made millions of dollars over this playing career and could have easily made these donations on his own. Yet, his organization was potentially being used as a piggy bank to help his causes.