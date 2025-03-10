Why Dapper Dan Says Harlem Has the Best Style

Since the 1920s, Harlem has been a cultural mecca, attracting some of the most talented artists, writers, and musicians who have both drawn from and contributed to its infectious energy. Fashion designer and stylist Dapper Dan is one of Harlem’s most beloved native sons, who made himself a household name in the 1980s. His used his knack for repurposing logos from European brands like Gucci, MCM and Louis Vuitton to dress some of hip-hop’s hottest artists, including LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa and Slick Rick.

In a recent interview with Complex, Dan honored his beloved Harlem and talked about why he thinks the neighborhood’s style can’t be beat.

In the interview, Dan notes that for over a century, Harlem has been the place for Black intellectuals, and a place where someone he calls a “boy wonder” emerges every generation.

“A ‘boy wonder’ is the guy everybody wants to be like, to dress like,” he said. “So they become the dandies for their generation.”



Although he’s visited many African countries, Dan says he’s always drawn on the sights, sounds and colors of Harlem, noting that he’s observed how a new designer logo can make even the toughest gangster feel his best.

In an interview with ABC News, Dan said that most of the inspiration for his designs comes from the energy he finds in his ‘hood.

“My mood board is the streets of Harlem,” he said.