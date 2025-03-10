Fashion

Why Dapper Dan Says Harlem Has the Best Style

The fashion designer and life-long Harlem resident talks about how he finds inspiration in his beloved neighborhood.

By
Angela Johnson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Dapper Dan attends the 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show &amp; Style Awards on September 03, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Since the 1920s, Harlem has been a cultural mecca, attracting some of the most talented artists, writers, and musicians who have both drawn from and contributed to its infectious energy. Fashion designer and stylist Dapper Dan is one of Harlem’s most beloved native sons, who made himself a household name in the 1980s. His used his knack for repurposing logos from European brands like Gucci, MCM and Louis Vuitton to dress some of hip-hop’s hottest artists, including LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa and Slick Rick.

American singer Harry Belafonte (1927 - 2023) at the Savoy Hotel in London, December 13th 1956.
Photo: Fred Ramage/Keystone/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)
In a recent interview with Complex, Dan honored his beloved Harlem and talked about why he thinks the neighborhood’s style can’t be beat.

In the interview, Dan notes that for over a century, Harlem has been the place for Black intellectuals, and a place where someone he calls a “boy wonder” emerges every generation.

“A ‘boy wonder’ is the guy everybody wants to be like, to dress like,” he said. “So they become the dandies for their generation.”

Although he’s visited many African countries, Dan says he’s always drawn on the sights, sounds and colors of Harlem, noting that he’s observed how a new designer logo can make even the toughest gangster feel his best.

In an interview with ABC News, Dan said that most of the inspiration for his designs comes from the energy he finds in his ‘hood.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: A$AP Rocky attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy.
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)
“My mood board is the streets of Harlem,” he said.