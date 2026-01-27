Why Cardi B Is Getting Dragged Online Over…a 4 Year Old?!

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 25: Artist Cardi B poses for a photo following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Cardi B is no stranger to getting the people going on social media. But her latest video has unfortunately got people talking in a negative way—and it all stems from a cute video of a 4-year-old. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Social Media Split After Bishop T.D. Jakes Retires from The Potter’s House To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Social Media Split After Bishop T.D. Jakes Retires from The Potter’s House

For context, the toddler in question is Reese Donatelli, a viral social media star who regularly makes NFL playoff predictions on her dad Anthony’s page and has for years now. As is her tradition, the young child made a pick of a game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans, which would determine which team would advance to the AFC Championship game.

However, most folks online actually think that the young child’s pick of who she likes usually means the team will lose so once she picked the Patriots to win, many were disappointed.

So imagine football fans’ surprise when the Patriots not only beat the Texans, but then went on to play in the AFC game where they eventually beat the Denver Broncos and advanced to the 2026 Super Bowl. And this is where Cardi gets involved.

After the Patriots win, she took to social media to celebrate as this meant that her current boyfriend and Patriots player Stefon Diggs would be headed to the Super Bowl. In true Cardi fashion, she was loud and excited in the clip — but where she messed up at is when she referenced the 4-year-old and called her out her name in a moment of passion while on Instagram Live.

“That little white girl said they weren’t gonna win, F*CK THAT B*TCH I TOLD Y’ALL,” Cardi yelled before immediately realizing what she said.

She then proceeded to apologize profusely, saying: “I didn’t mean to say that! They just really underestimated the pass!”

Mistake or not though, as you might imagine, once people got wind of the “Outside” rapper’s words—they weren’t too thrilled to see her go so hard against a little kid.

Father calls out Cardi B after she swore at his 4-year-old who picks the football helmet of the team she thinks would win.



“That's my daughter… She's 4 years old. This is a lighthearted, family-friendly video where she randomly picks football helmets. Please don't direct… pic.twitter.com/xtYsB2Gk5Z — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 25, 2026

“Throwing a tantrum at a 4 year old is crazy,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“She’s disgusting,” said another.

“She always coming for kids no shocker here,” another person said.

Reese’s dad Anthony also hopped in the discourse, defending his child writing online: “That’s my daughter… She’s 4 years old. This is a lighthearted, family-friendly video where she randomly picks football helmets. Please don’t direct profanity toward a child.”

To make matters even worse, he subsequently told PEOPLE in an article published on Monday (Jan. 26) and the Los Angeles Times that he and his family have been receiving death threats since his daughter’s video went viral and some folks felt like they lost because they went with her pick.

“We’re just very sad right now with the negative turn this has taken for our family,” Anthony explained. Our only intention was to create something lighthearted that might get parents and kids interested in the sport that we love so much — football.”

He later told the Times, “I’m not here to fight fire with fire. I’m not angry. We don’t want anybody or anything to ruin what Reese and I have created and how we bond.”