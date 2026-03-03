Why Bill Cosby’s Latest Legal Troubles Has Him Pulling This Move Against Janice Dickinson

Whether you know it or not, Bill Cosby is still dealing some lawsuits related to allegations of sexual assault. But judging off the latest move he made, he’s trying to make sure he doesn’t suffer any more consequences of his alleged actions. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

If you’ll remember, we previously told you about how the once-beloved TV star was facing yet another lawsuit filed against him by accuser Donna Motsinger, who alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted by him in 1972.

Now, while Cosby has maintained his innocence and is currently in the process of trying to get Motsinger’s suit dismissed, he’s also trying to get potential witness testimony from previous accusers, specifically Janice Dickinson’s and more barred from this trial, per TMZ. His reasoning for doing so stem from the assertion that the “evidence is inadmissible” because they “refer to prior alleged crimes that were ultimately ‘uncharged.’”

When it comes to Dickinson, her history with Cosby is tough. She was one of the first women to speak out against Cosby in 2014 when she alleged that Cosby raped her in 1982 after he gave her a pill that was supposed to help ease her menstrual cramps, per PBS. The incident allegedly took place in a Lake Tahoe, California hotel room where the former supermodel said after taking the pill, she was “rendered motionless” before the TV star got on top of her.

Speaking during Cosby’s sexual assault trial in 2018, Dickinson said at the time: “Here’s a married man, father of five kids, on top of me. I was thinking how wrong it was. How very wrong it was.”

She later added, “I wanted to hit him. I wanted to punch him in the face.”

As noted by ABC News, shortly after going public with her accusations, legal representatives for Cosby called Dickinson a “liar” and she subsequently filed a defamation suit against him in 2015. Four years later, they settled for an “epic” number.

As it related to this new suit however, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles on Tuesday, Cosby’s trial is still set to take place in Santa Monica with jury selection reportedly already taking place. His legal team still asserts that he did nothing wrong, saying: “Anything that happened was consensual.” Cosby is not expected to testify.