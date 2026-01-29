Bill Cosby Finally Makes This Shocking Admission in Sexual Assault Case!

In news that can only be described as “you’ve got to be kidding,” Bill Cosby is making headlines once again. This time, the reason why will probably shock and disgust you.

As we previously told you, things had been mostly quiet on the Cosby front. That was, until July 2025 when the disgraced actor spoke out about the tragic death of his “Cosby Show” costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Prior to that, he’d been keeping a low profile after sexual assault accusations, an eventual conviction, that conviction’s overturning and other notable court cases that left a sour taste in the mouths of fans and others in society.

Well, thanks to new court documents obtained on Thursday, it looks like that sour taste will be here to stay as the once-beloved actor recently made a shocking admission under oath that’s sure to further stain his legacy. Per TMZ, Cosby admitted to regularly and repeatedly refilling a prescription for quaaludes with the intent of giving them to women before or during sexual encounters. He claimed he never took the pills— a sedative-hypnotic muscle relaxant typically prescribed for insomnia— himself.

His admission comes as part of a deposition given in relation to yet another lawsuit filed against him by accuser Donna Motsinger who alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted by him in 1972.

An excerpt from the official complaint alleged: “At the Circle Star Theater, Mr. Cosby took Ms. Motsinger to the dressing room there and gave her a glass of wine. She began to feel sick and Mr. Cosby gave her what she believed was an aspirin. Next thing she knew, she was going in and out of consciousness while two men attending to Mr. Cosby were putting her in the limousine with Mr. Cosby. In the limousine, Mr. Cosby sat near the window and put his arms around her. The last thing Ms. Motsinger recalls were flashes of light. She woke up in her house with all her clothes off, except her underwear on – no top, no bra, and no pants. She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby.”

Now, during this deposition, Cosby revealed that he was able to get the quaaludes prescription with the help of disgraced, former OBGYN doctor Dr. Leroy Amar who had given the pills to him prior to the alleged incident with Motsinger in 1972. This lines up with reports from over 10 years ago when Amar’s name was first negatively associated with the TV star.

Additionally, Parade magazine notes that Cosby is trying to get Motsinger’s suit dismissed and has maintained his innocence. But with this admission, it doesn’t look like things are going to go his way any time soon.