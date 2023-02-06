Why Aren't More Real Housewives of Potomac Fans Coming for Juan Dixon?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Something about the Juan Dixon cheating scandal just isn’t sitting right with me. And it’s probably not what you think.

People are dragging Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon all over social media for not disclosing her husband’s alleged infidelity while the show was airing. To many, her decision to announce the news on a private P atreon account feels like a cash grab since Bravo already pays her to talk about her life on reality television.

Even Bravo Host Andy Cohen made sure to drag Robyn onto Watch What Happens Live last week to publicly take her to task for keeping the affair private.

Advertisement

And while I totally agree that in an ideal world, she should have talked about it on the show, the fact that everyone’s ire is directed at Robyn feels a little iffy to me.

The timeline here matters. Receipts (including a literal hotel receipt) about the affair began to flood in after Bravo taped the reunion. So it seems she waited until after the show wrapped because that’s when the evidence forced her hand.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Essentiel by Adele Skincare from head-to-toe (literally)

Essentiel by Adele is an all-purpose moisturizer, suitable for body, face, and even the under eye area. Buy at Essentiel by Adele Use the promo code GO20 Advertisement

What I’m genuinely failing to understand is why Robyn is getting so much hate when the ready-made villain is right there, Mr. Juan Dixon.

He’s the one buying hotel rooms for women who aren’t his wife. He’s the one who cheated on her when she was at home with small children. And he’s the one who told the world he was only with her for the kids.

Advertisement

Like, give me a break. If you have to be mad at someone, Juan seems like a logical place to put your anger.

Is it that hard to understand why someone wouldn’t be ready to disclose that they’d been betrayed by their partner? Especially since she’s already been so candid about the previous issues in their relationship.

Advertisement

Also, Robyn is hardly the first housewife to take a beat before disclosing infidelity or troubles in their marriage.

Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer refused to discuss allegations that her husband had cheated on her during the taping of the season 6 reunion. Sure, Andy Cohen was annoyed, but she hardly got the Robyn treatment.

Advertisement

On Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin waited years to disclose that her husband, Bill Aydin, cheated on her during the early years of their marriage.

And you know what, I’m not mad at them about it. It is honestly ok for the occasional thing to be private, especially when people’s families are involved.

Advertisement

It feels silly to get this up in arms about Robyn doing the same thing. Especially since people seem more upset that Robyn didn’t immediately tell the world she’d been betrayed than the fact that Juan betrayed her.

Let’s just be honest here. People don’t like Robyn (for some totally fair and less fair reasons). But can we at least keep the same energy for the man who clearly did her dirty?