Why Are Black Folk's Lips Swelling Dramatically? Tiktok Doctors Have Some Theories

TikTok is flooded with clips of Black people showing off a disturbing , they say, side effect from a common blood pressure medication. The drug in question is Lisinopril, a highly-respected prescription medication primarily used to treat hypertension, heart failure, and improve survival rates after a heart attack. It works by primarily blocking a substance in the body that causes the blood vessels to tighten, resulting in relaxed blood vessels.

TikTok user @SassyJ shared a video of her top lip extremely swollen on Wednesday (April 30). She listed the medicine in the caption and how her bloated lip was “one of the side effects” of Lisinopril. “I wish I could make this up. I can’t,” she said while shaking her head. The comments, nearly 20K of them, shared similar sentiments about the medication and how it’s “NOT for most of us Black folks and to “stop taking it ASAP.”

“The same thing happened to me when I was taking that medication. They need to take Lisinopril off the market,” one comment read. Others included, “I’m still traumatized from my allergic reaction to Lisinopril! That stuff will literally take our lives,” “Eastern medicine please 😩😩😩 cause Western ain’t it,” and “Lisinopril allergy is dangerous and can be fatal so beware.”

Some folks in the comments reasoned SassyJ was having an allergic reaction, and not a side effect.

Dr. Rubin, MD, a board certified allergist, stitched SassyJ’s video to explain exactly how something like that could happen. After apologizing to the woman, he explained how her lip swell is “not considered an allergic reaction because your immune system is not really involved with it the same way that you think of other types of allergic reactions.” He added: “This is considered a side effect for the following reason: Lisinopril [...] releases an enzyme that causes your blood vessels to get leaky. So when you take it... there’s an increased risk in some individuals for fluid to leak out of your blood vessels and cause swelling like that.”

The side effect has seemingly been effecting Black people for an extended period of time.

Back in October 2024, TikToker @VM posted a clip from a hospital bed with a swollen bottom lip. “Looky here, looky here. This is a side effect to the medication... this mostly impacts African Americans,” she said.

Rewind back to 2021, another TikToker described how she had been “taking Lisinopril for about a month. Started on 10mg, then 20mg, now I’m on 40mg,” before removing her mask and showing her fattened lip.

Another social media user shared her experience online and how the doctor said her swollen lip “was getting worse. They gonna keep me here and they said I can’t eat nothing.” She documented herself being taken to the progressive care unit — which is one step below the intensive care unit (ICU) — and told viewers how “she’s in good spirits but this is nothing to play with.”

Aside from swollen lips, Dr. Nneka Anuligo, MD shared a TikTok of her own describing the “life threatening side effect of Lisinopril.” Because the drug can cause swelling of the “tongue, and sometimes the throat” that can “lead to closure of the airway.” She described how “it’s a rare side effect,” but “African Americans are five times more likely to have this side effect, however, it does not preclude African Americans from taking this excellent medication.”

So, what is one to do who has been prescribed Lisinopril and may be feeling leery? Alternatives are available, but be sure to consult with your doctor before making any changes.

Hibiscus

“Numerous recent studies have found that hibiscus performs well for controlling hypertension,” MDLinx reports. “Hibiscus is widely available in supplement form, and is often brewed in tea, known as ‘sour tea.’ ”

Green Tea

“Green tea is another natural product that has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Green tea catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), are known for their antioxidant properties and potential to reduce cardiovascular risks,” Consensus.com says.

Amlodipine

Per the Mayo Clinic, “Amlodipine is a calcium channel blocker. It works by affecting the movement of calcium into the cells of the heart and blood vessels. This relaxes the blood vessels and lowers blood pressure, and increases the supply of blood and oxygen to the heart while reducing its workload.”