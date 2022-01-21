It’s the reunion Star Trek: Picard fans have been waiting for.



The new trailer for the series’ second season reveals Whoopi Goldberg’s return to the franchise as Picard’s friend and confidante Guinan.

Premiering March 3, Star Trek: Picard Season 2 finds Jean-Luc once again battling Q, played by John de Lancie, as the immortal trickster changes history. Picard and crew must travel to the past, in order to save the future.

Per the official synopsis: “Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.”

The clip features Guinan, in her mysterious way, expecting Jean-Luc’s arrival. “Your answers are not in the stars, and they never have been,” she says.



The almost two minute video ends with her telling Picard, “I believe you have one final frontier yet to come.”

The enigmatic Guinan first appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation. She and Picard have a close friendship, with him trusting her advice in the most difficult situations.

Stewart and Goldberg have always had a captivating chemistry that make Picard and Guinan’s scenes endlessly fascinating. I discover something new to love every time I watch one.

Back in January 2020, during an appearance on The View, Stewart personally invited Whoopi to reprise Guinan in the second season of Picard.

As previously reported by The Root, Paramount+ renewed all of its Star Trek series, including Discovery for Season 5, Lower Decks for Season 4 and Strange New Worlds for Season 2.

Picard was already renewed for Season 3, which is currently in production, but has been hit hard by Covid-19 related delays.

In addition to Stewart, Goldberg and de Lancie, the Season 2 cast includes Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Brent Spiner. Annie Wersching will also appear as the Borg Queen.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premieres March 3, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.