On Wednesday, The View co-host Sara Haines shared a statement on-air in which she apologized on behalf of the show for linking a Turning Point USA gathering last weekend to neo-Nazi demonstrators who were present outside the event:

“So on Monday, we talked about the fact that were openly Neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the Florida student action summit of the Turning Point USA group. We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA. A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group, quote, ‘100 percent condemns those ideologies,’ and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the Neo-Nazis from the area but could not because they were on public property. Also, Turning Point USA wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA summit and not a Republican Party event. So we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points.”

Now fellow host Whoopi Goldberg is also offering an apology as well:

“In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA,” Goldberg said on Thursday’s episode. “I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside, and I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So my bad, I’m sorry.”

Advertisement

On Monday’s episode of The View, Joy Behar made a comment about Turning Point USA conference which was being held in Tampa: “Neo-Nazis were out there in the front of the conference with anti-semitic slurs and … the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich. It’s the same thing, right out of the same playbook.”

After a disclaimer was shared to let viewers know that Turning Point USA didn’t stand by the protesters, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You let them in and you knew what they were, so you are complicit.”

G/O Media may get a commission 28% off Lifetime Subscription to CuriosityStream Feed your brain

With 28% off, you too can learn all about Jane Goodall's chimps, or perhaps enjoy David Attenborough’s doc on bioluminescence. Buy for $180 at StackSocial Advertisement

Fox News Digital reported that Turning Point USA served ABC News with a cease-and-desist letter to ABC News and has spoken out against The View on social media.