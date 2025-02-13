Whoa! tWitch’s Boss' Family is Making This Big Move to Keep Widow Allison Holker Quiet For Good

Things are only starting to get more complicated between the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ family and his widow Allison Holker. Nearly a week after his brother, Dre Rose, and mother, Connie Boss Alexander, shared all about their relationship with Holker in an interview with Gayle King, they are looking to take things even further.

Holker says that in her tell-all memoir, “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light,” she discusses her love story with the talented entertainer and the grief she dealt with after his shocking death. However, tWitch’s family isn’t happy with everything she reveals.

On Wednesday, in a lengthy post on Instagram, the late entertainer’s mother shared a statement from the Boss family that read, “We, the Boss Family, are completely appalled by the misleading accounts and inconsistencies in Allison’s book. As a family, we have repeatedly shown compassion toward Allison despite her disrespectful and evasive actions since Stephen’s passing. Her portrayal of Stephen appears to reshape his story into a narrative that aligns with her perspective.”

The statement continues, “Due to the unproven statements published in Allison’s memoir, we have decided to see legal counsel to examine this matter.”

Before it was announced that the Boss’ family would be taking legal action against Holker, things were already extremely tense between the two sides.

In the interview with King on CBS Mornings, Rose, tWitch’s brother said, “I think there are things that she knows that we didn’t know, but also know that there are things about him that she didn’t know…In my opinion, our conversation that he had with me, he felt silenced, like he couldn’t get it out.”

Rose and Boss Alexander both claim that they were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) after tWitch’s death and were told that they wouldn’t be able to participate in his funeral if they didn’t.

Holker alleges that they had to sign an NDA because tWithch’s grandfather sold a story to a publication after the former DJ for “Ellen” died.

The later dancer’s family is also not happy with an in-depth interview Holker did earlier this year with PEOPLE. Although tWitch’s official autopsy showed no evidence of drugs or alcohol in his system, she claimed that she and her close friend discovered drugs belonging to her husband hours before his funeral.

She also shared intimate details from tWitch’s journal that alluded to him being sexually abused by a family member.

One of the first people to speak out shortly after the interview was Courtney Platt, who was a close friend of the couple. She called Holker “tacky” and “classless” and further alleged that she treated tWitch’s mother like “garbage” after he died.