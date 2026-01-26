Who Is Ronn Easton? The Viral Fur Coat-Wearing, Black Vietnam Vet Protesting ICE in Minnesota

The streets of Minneapolis are flooded with federal immigration agents and thousands more Americans protesting their occupation. Yet one Black man has continued to show up in the face of ICE, and he’s becoming a local celebrity because of it.

In the wake of Renee Good’s killing on Jan. 7, a video of a Black man wearing a fur coat quickly went viral. He confronted ICE agents stationed outside Whipple Federal Building in Minnesota calling them “a bunch of b*****s.” He added, “You heard it from me.”

The man, who was wearing a Vietnam War veteran hat, continued in the clip, “You f****d up. You stand here and sanction this bulls**t, and they kill a woman,” referring to ICE agent Jonathan Ross shooting Good. The protester was clearly angered by the fallout of ICE-involved incidents over the past year, and he certainly let his frustrations be known.

“They’re ruining businesses that have been here for generations. They’re f*****g up this community,” he continued. That man was soon identified as Ronn Easton, a Vietnam veteran and arguably the best dressed man in Minnesota.

According to his Facebook page, Easton is originally from Memphis but lives in Minnesota. “Just an old Man trying to be a good guy,” his bio reads. Easton is a father, grandfather and pet owner, and what’s more is the veteran also has his own podcast called “Cover Your Six,” where he speaks to everyday people about the ongoing issues in the world– namely the tensions in Minneapolis.

Easton has repeatedly called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and took to the streets of Minnesota to protest along with thousands of other anti-ICE demonstrators. The veteran also told MS Now he never planned to protest, citing his PTSD. Now, however, this moment in history has compelled him to speak up.

The veteran was captured on another video following the killing of Alex Pretti on Saturday (Jan. 24). “Five shots they put into that man’s body, and how do you look me in the eye and tell me you can justify this?” Easton yelled at ICE officers during an demonstration only hours after the tragic shooting.

Easton told CNN he was at the protest because of his status as a veteran. “I’m a veteran. I swore an oath back in 1969 to protect this country against all enemies foreign and domestic,” he told reporters. “This is unbelievable… How many more bodies do we have to have in the state of Minnesota?”