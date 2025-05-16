Whitney Houston, Other Late Black Celebs Have Been Resurrected By AI, And You Won't Believe Your Eyes

If you think you may never have a chance to see the late, great Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston or Prince perform on stage, think again. With the help of AI technology, fans can hold on to some of their favorite artists long after they’re gone.

Tupac was one of the first to “appear” at Coachella back in 2012. Now, it looks like another West Coast rapper may be making a comeback soon. According to TMZ, N.W.A. member Eazy-E could be getting the AI treatment in a biopic film about his life.

The rappers’s son, who goes by Lil Eazy, told TMZ that he had reservations when he was first approached by the folks at Ace Industries, but said hearing his dad’s voice 30 years after his death was “touching.”

“It kind of made my mind go another route with the possibilities we can do with AI. I look at it as doing something special movie wise. I look at it as doing something special audio wise,” he said.

While we wait to see what AI Eazy-E looks like, check out some great (and some not-so-great) AI resurrections of our favorite Black stars.

Tupac

Tupac Hologram Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Perform Coachella Live 2012

Rapper Tupac surprised fans at Coachella in 2012 when an AI-generated version of himself appeared on stage with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. While the technology has definitely improved in the 13 years since this was released, fans of the late rapper loved a chance to see him in concert, even if it was only an image.

“I would still buy tickets to a Tupac hologram concert in a heartbeat,” wrote someone on YouTube.

Michael Jackson

30 Minutes Of The BEST Michael Jackson AI on the internet

There are lots of life-like AI images of Michael Jackson out there, but we couldn’t help but this collection of AI-generations is really one of the best - and not just because it’s called “30 Minutes Of The BEST Michael Jackson AI on the internet.”

Although 30 minutes seems like a long time, it’s entirely possible for a fan of “The King of Pop” to completely get lost in the images

One commenter perfectly described the collection in one word, “brilliant.”

Whitney Houston

We found this collection of AI-generated pictures on Instagram. The AI album features the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer throughout her life, as well as images of her and her mother, Cissy Houston, and daughter, Bobby Kristina reunited in Heaven.

Some fans thought the pics were a sweet tribute to the GRAMMY-award winning singer.

“This is absolutely BEAUTIFUL!!! 😍🥰😇,” wrote one commenter.

Others thought the idea of bringing her back to life in this way was a little cringey.

“AI on deceased loved ones makes me both sad and creeped out at the same time,” wrote someone else.

Bob Marley

Fans of the legendary reggae singer-songwriter Bob Marley can agree he left us too soon when he passed away in 1981 at age 36. While his children have made sure his music lives on and inspires future generations of fans, TK.

This AI-generated video imagines what an 80-year-old Marley would look like if he were around today.

“Why put Bob in a wheelchair?” asked one commenter.

“For real, my boy was too energetic for this,” someone commented on that comment.