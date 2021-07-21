Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant to Be Featured in New ABC Primetime Docuseries

When you think of the word “superstar,” what person comes to mind?



Michael Jackson? Prince? Mark Morrison? (LOL, yeah right.)

What about Whitney Houston? Or Kobe Bryant?

Well, if you said yes to the latter two, then you’ll be happy to know that the lives and indelible legacies of Houston and Bryant will be getting the 20/20 treatment soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC News will be broadening the documentary-style series with a brand new show, Superstar. Beginning August 11, each episode of Superstar will “profile a different celebrity who shaped American culture,” the first of which will feature the late, great Whitney Houston. Told through a series of never-before-seen private videos, the debut episode will also include archival interviews of Houston and Bobby Brown, as well as new interviews with Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love. Other greats set to be profiled include Kobe Bryant and beloved actor and comedian Robin Williams.

Speaking on the upcoming series, ABC’s Senior Executive Producer of Network Primetime Content David Sloan said, “We decided to focus on icons who have tremendously impacted our culture. They have complex backstories with many layers and perspectives to explore. In this series, we aim to update the current public narrative surrounding each of these celebrities—the light refracts differently through these stories now that years have passed since we lost them.”

But if documentaries aren’t really your thing, Houston’s greatest hits will also be explored via hologram concert in Las Vegas. Per a Forbes report on Tuesday, An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert is set to make its virtual debut at Harrah’s Las Vegas this October.

As a part of an extended residency, the cinematic special is designed to “take audiences on a musical journey through Houston’s storied career using theatrical stagecraft, plus live performers, set to digitally remastered arrangements of Whitney’s biggest hits and fan favorites, including ‘ I Will Always Love You,’ ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),’ ‘The Greatest Love of All’ and an on-your-feet cover of Steve Winwood’s ‘Higher Love.’”

Be sure to catch Superstar on Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. on ABC and streaming on Hulu the next day. For more information on how you can secure tix for An Evening With Whitney, make sure you visit caesars.com.



