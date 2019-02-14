Photo: Volusia County Corrections

An allegedly drunk white woman in Deland, Fla., took exception to being arrested by a black sheriff’s deputy and was caught on tape going on a racist and violent rant against him.

BuzzFeed News reports that Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon King was responding to a report of a disturbance at a home and upon arrival saw 53-year-old Julie Edwards trying to leave the property in her black Lexus.

King smelled alcohol on her breath and noticed that was slurring and walking unsteadily. Edwards reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer or perform a field sobriety test. Once King put handcuffs on her, she walked away from him and put up a fight as he tried to put her in his police cruiser.

After she was inside the vehicle, Edwards went on a racist rant, telling King “My KKK people will find you.”

“They know people like you,” Edwards said. “Hey, ain’t a damn thing wrong with burning a cross in your yard, is there?”

She then added, “You fucked with the wrong white people.”

Edwards also told King that “niggers should’ve never been let out of slavery.”

She threatened him by saying his “eyes will be poked out” and the “KKK got your ass, boy.”

“My KKK friends will burn your family,” Edwards said. “You should never be here in the first place. You ever been whipped on a whipping post?”

According to BuzzFeed, King took the threats seriously, as he did not know Edwards or her capabilities.

The police report said “Deputy King is of African-American descent and knows the history behind the KKK and the pain and torture they have caused and still cause to African-Americans today.”

King was praised by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood for his “calm response to all the racist garbage this KKK enthusiast could throw at him.”

Yes, because we have to wonder how this would have gone if it were a black suspect antagonizing a white officer.

Actually, we really don’t have to wonder, do we?