White Texas Teacher Suspended After Sending Photo of Her Foot on Black Boy’s Neck to the Boy’s Mother

A teacher in Texas is under fire after she sent a photo of her foot on a Black boy’s neck to the boy’s mother. The two women apparently know each other, and the photo was supposed to be a joke, but the boy’s father, his family, and the Texas school district didn’t find the humor in it.



Now the teacher, who is white, has been suspended and is under investigation by the Texas school district.



According to Newsweek, the teacher told the boy and his friends that if he didn’t stop misbehaving she was going to put her foot on his neck. Why are teachers talking like this to students? Why are white women out here claiming to step on the necks of Black boys? Is that like a thing? I will admit there are a lot of white things I don’t understand like Taylor Swift’s popularity or avocado toast (I will go to my grave arguing that avocado tastes like snot). The bigger point is that I recognize cultural differences, so I could be missing something contextually, as there may be a place where white people reenact death like they do the Civil War. The boy, 10-year-old Zaelyn Jackson, then got on the ground and the teacher, not realizing her relative whiteness to this scene, then placed her white ass foot on the boy’s neck.



The teacher then sent the image to the boy’s mother. Probably didn’t help that the image was sent shortly after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted in the kneeling death of George Floyd, reports.



Also, white people read the fucking room. The idea of a white foot on a black boy’s neck is never OK. It just isn’t. The optics alone are fucked, I don’t care how close you are with the boy’s mother. But let’s continue.



The boy’s aunt, Lakadren Jackson, posted the picture on Facebook noting that this was completely “unacceptable.”



Jackson wrote: “This stuff right here is unacceptable. Under no circumstances should this have happened. This is my nephew and his teacher and she thought it would be funny to do some shit like this.

Zaelyn Jackson told a local news station that he believed the teacher was joking. “She didn’t put pressure on it or anything,” he added.



His family said, “Oh we got jokes? Well, here is a funny joke, fire her!” OK, fine they didn’t say it exactly like this but they did call for the teacher to be fired BECAUSE SHE PUT HER WHITE ASS FOOT ON THE BLACK BOY’S NECK!



“I don’t really understand the whole situation, but all I know is it was never supposed to happen,” the boy’s father told WFAA.



The Greenville Independent School District told the family that the photo was “staged,” but added that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave because….white foot and Black neck.



“Upon learning about this, we immediately contacted the family to check on the student to ensure his well-being,” the school district said, Newsweek reports.



“We will continue to be in touch with the family to be sure the student feels comfortable and safe on campus.”

