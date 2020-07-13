White Radio Host Becomes Next Karen to Lose Her Job After Harassing Spanish-Speaking New Hampshire Workers

Screenshot : crazykarens (Instagram

Is anybody else starting to get the feeling that some of these Karens are hopping aboard the “You ‘bout to lose yo’ job” train on purpose? Either a lot of white people have come up with a clever way to intentionally rid themselves of their employment, or they are so out of touch that they haven’t quite caught on to the trend of viral racism resulting in immediate consequences. One of these things has to be the case for a New Hampshire radio host who…*checks notes*...recorded her own dumb ass self in the midst of a racist rant while harassing Spanish-speaking workers for failing to speak English in her presence. Her display of bigotry continued after a Black man intervened.

Now-former WSMN 1590 talk-radio host Dianna Ploss posted a video to Facebook Live showing her berating landscapers in Nashua, N.H., by repeatedly shouting at them, “It’s America. Speak English!”



Side note: Dianna Ploss is not to be confused with Black R&B icon Diana Ross. Although I’ve heard Ploss does have a number of hit songs herself such as: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough...To Keep Me From Hanging Nooses,” “I’m Coming Out...As the Racist You Already Knew I was,” “Stop in the Name of...I’m About to Call the Police for No Reason” and “Ease on Down the Road...Which You Don’t Belong on Anyway, Blacky.”



Ploss can be heard in the video wrongly assuming the people she was harassing worked for the state of New Hampshire. After being informed by one of the workers (who had way more patience than me) that they were a private company, Ploss asked them the name of their company and continued to demand they speak English.

She then pans her camera over the area and begins talking (presumably) to her followers.



“So now they have people who don’t speak English who are putting in this stuff...that taxpayers are paying for...and look at what they’re doing. This is communism!” (Just to save you all the Google search, workers speaking Spanish while minding their own damn business is not Communism)



Eventually, a Black man wearing a face mask who had been eating lunch nearby confronted Ploss asking her why she’s harassing the workers.



“They should be speaking English,” Ploss answered. “Are they illegal aliens? Do they not speak the language?” She then asks, “Why do you care? I’m not talking to you.”



The Black man responded, “Because you’re harassing them,” to which the most Kareny Karen in Karensville replies, “I have a right!” (Just to save you all the Google search, white racists do not have a right to verbally abuse and harass random people on the street just because they’re annoyed by the language they’re speaking.)



After asking the Black man why he’s wearing a mask—to which he replied, “Because there’s a global pandemic going on,”—Ploss turned the camera to herself so she could address her followers.



“Okay, so this guy decided he’s gonna come over here and be a social justice warrior,” she said. “Because he’s a Black man. He’s gonna protect the brown man from this white woman…white privilege, because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys doing this work, in Spanish.”



At some point, we really have to address white Americans’ weird obsession with everybody speaking English. What is it about? It’s not like Ploss was frustrated because she couldn’t communicate with an employee who was serving her. These people weren’t talking to her at all; they were speaking Spanish among themselves. You could argue that white people’s abject inability to mind their own mother fucking business has them wanting everyone around them speaking a language they can understand, but it has to be deeper than that.



Anyway, according to TMZ, WSMN 1590 issued a statement Sunday saying Ploss has been let go.



“Dianna Ploss is no longer associated or affiliated in any way with WSMN or Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC. “They wrote. “We at WSMN value freedom of speech, freedom of expression and assembly. We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred. We continue to present and offer on-air opportunities for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas.”

