Sometimes two things you hate can hate each other.



It usually happens in wildlife and in politics. A snake and a rat get into a fight.



Or, Tucker Carlson turns on Sen. Lindsey Graham.



On Wednesday night, Fox News Host bashed the South Carolina senator as a coward for not coming on his show, and the night before, Carlson labeled Graham a liar for his flip- flopping on the war in Afghanistan .



According to the Daily Beast, Carlson noted that the Republican senator runs to programs on the station that don’t hold his feet to the flame like Sean Hannity’s show— which Graham appeared on Wednesday— to beg for money on his “never-ending fundraising tour.”



Carlson was also throwing shade at his Fox News partner in lies, Hannity, who has hosted Graham some 35 times this year.



From the Daily Beast:



Having already bashed Graham on Tuesday night for his hawkish support of the Afghanistan War—the senator again appeared on Hannity’s show that evening—Carlson expanded his criticism of Graham’s Afghanistan record on Wednesday night. Stating that one of the reasons why Americans were shocked at how quickly Kabul fell is due to Washington leaders falsely painting a rosy picture of the situation in Afghanistan, Carlson said Graham was “one of the main mouthpieces for these lies.” He then highlighted a series of Graham’s comments through the years, including the senator expressing support for the 2009 troop surge and claiming in 2011 that America was “on the verge” of winning the war in Afghanistan as long as we didn’t accelerate the withdrawal of troops from the region. “We have a game plan in Afghanistan that I think justifies the expenditures of blood and treasure that’s about to come,” Graham also said in 2009, prompting Carlson to respond rhetorically. “So now’s the moment to ask, really, Lindsey Graham? What exactly was that ‘game plan’?” Carlson wondered aloud. “And at what point did you realize that it wasn’t working? Well, if Graham ever knew that his plans were failing, somehow he forgot to mention it to the rest of the country.”

Carlson then smacked Graham around for avoiding his show and his willingness to pander to his audience for campaign money.



“We’d love to know what Lindsey Graham thinks about that,” Carlson declared. “You see him on television quite a bit—all the time—on his never-ending fundraising tour. ‘I’m a conservative, send me money!’ It’s political televangelism.”



He concluded: “But weirdly, Lindsey Graham won’t come on this show, and that’s a shame because it would be a worthwhile conversation for everyone. The invitation remains open.”



Carlson then took to Twitter to post a video clip of his monologue bashing Graham, but even more importantly, he noted that Graham has been “lying for a long time.”

Much like a rat and snake fight, who cares who wins just as long as it’s exciting?



