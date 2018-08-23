Photo: iStock

Police took a Michigan man into custody on Wednesday evening after the parents of a five-year-old a girl accused the man of urinating on their daughter.



According to the Associated Press, two 7-year-old children and a 5-year-old were in an alley near their home in Grand Rapids, Mich., when a man allegedly urinated on the youngest child and called her a racial slur. The young children told their parents who alerted the Grand Rapids police.

When the police responded, all three children gave a description of the man and confirmed that they saw a man, described as a 60-year-0ld white male, commit the heinous act, including the use of the n-word. After canvassing the area, the police identified a possible suspect, including his home address.

The suspect in question was not at home, but the police returned to the address and arrested the man without incident.

While the Grand Rapids Police Department said “[t]here were no injuries to the victim or witnesses,” Michigan Live reports that Family Services is investigating the incident and the Children’s Advocacy Center has reached out to the victim and witnesses to provide counseling.

After investigating the claim, The Root has learned that the suspect is scheduled for arraignment in court on Thursday where prosecutors will file formal charges against the suspect, if any.

