The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Politics

White House Chief of Staff Claims Trump Is the Only President to Take Out a Terrorist. Osama Bin Laden's Ghost Says That's a Lie

crocketts
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows looks on as the US president delivers remarks on immigration and border security to members of the border patrol at the international airport in Yuma, Arizona on August 18, 2020.
Photo: Brendan Smialowski (Getty Images)

Ever since Mark Meadows left Nickelodeon’s Double Dare his life has been trending downhill.

Managing Editor Genetta Adams: That wasn’t Mark Meadows that was Marc Summers.

Me: Oh shit, what did Mark Meadows do before becoming White House chief of staff?

GA: Who knows?

While Meadows might not have had a job before working for the White House (seriously, who knows what this guy did before this), he did have the most important job skills for working in a Trump administration: lying and a willingness to kiss Trump’s ass in public, which is known throughout job circles as “the Lindsey Graham.”

As defined by Webster’s, a Lindsey Graham: is to unabashedly kiss someone’s ass in public even if that means making a fool of yourself and the truth.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, which many of us can’t see because it’s a pay-per-view channel as it’s been technically classified as right-wing porn, Meadows claimed that President Trump was the first president to go after a terrorist and take him out.

No, seriously. He said that on All Lives Matter & Friends as if President Obama didn’t find and take out Black woman-loving, porn-obsessed, cave dweller Osama Bin Laden, who was second on the list of people America hates. First are people who go to Starbucks and don’t know their drink order.

I don’t like to brag, but my president took out Bin Laden in 2011 after learning that he was hiding out in Pakistan. A raid was authorized and well, the 9/11 terrorist leader was sent to eternal rest.

Here’s how Mediaite describes the moment:

Did that little detail come up at all on Fox & Friends? No. Instead, Meadows continued to gush about Trump, and Brian Kilmeade followed up by snarking “You know what’s interesting is John Kerry ‘tone deaf.’ When he talks about bloopers overseas, he’s the one who broke his leg riding a bike in France when he should have been working. And the guy he’s endorsing, there’s not enough editors in the world to put all his bloopers on one reel.”

It’s as if the people who fawn over Trump live in an alternate universe in which they don’t seem to recognize the importance of masks, the number of people dead from the coronavirus, the complete and utter fuck-up that is currently the president of the United States, or that the failed host of Double Dare is now the White House’s chief of staff and he’s lying on a national stage.

GA: He’s not the...You know what? I’ve got nothing.

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

DISCUSSION

strizo
Strizo

I should probably know this but what terrorist did trump take out?