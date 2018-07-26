Screenshot: Jeffrey Whitman (NBC4)

An Ohio state contractor, drowning in economic anxiety and outrage after he thought he had been cut off, actually took it upon himself to follow a black man to his home, pull up at the man’s driveway and call him a “nigger,” repeatedly.



What in the entire nonsense is this?

The video starts with the black man, identified as Charles Lovett getting out of his vehicle and panning to a white van stalling in front of his driveway. Lovett demands to know why the man — who was driving a commercial van with a business name and number printed on the side — had been following him all this time.

Advertisement

“I just want to let you know what a nigger you’re being,” the man said.

“You want to let me know how much of a nigger I am,” Lovett cooly replied.

“Yeah, I want to let you personally know how much of a nigger you are,” the contractor continued.

Advertisement

The man, identified by ABC6 as Jeffrey Whitman, the owner of Uriahs Heating and Cooling, accused Lovett of cutting him at some point during the commute.

“You’re a rude nigger...you cut me off in my lane,” the man accused. “You cut me off because you feel entitled because you get everything for free.”

“You feel entitled because I’m black,” Lovett retorted.”

The two go back and forth for a time before Lovett dismissed the man like the trash he is.

Advertisement

“Have a good day, sir. Enjoy your life,” Lovett said as he walked away.

Lovett told NBC4 that the incident all started near I-71 and Morse road.

“He was trying to cross the...solid line white line that you’re not supposed to,” Lovett explained. “I never would have expected it to happen to me, but the world we live in nowadays.”

Advertisement

Initially, Whitman pretended he was about that life, refusing to offer any apology and insisting that he did not follow Lovett to his home (even though he ended up right in his driveway.)

As for using the N-word, Whitman said it wasn’t a big deal.

“I don’t know if it makes it right or wrong all I can say is I grew up with it and not a big deal for me,” he told the news station.

Advertisement

He sang a different tune however, when ABC6 approached him. This time, Whitman refused to get on camera but emailed a statement:

I apologize for my use of the n word towards Charles Lovett on Tuesday, July 24th. I understand that using the n-word was not only hurtful towards Lovett as an individual, but hurtful towards the Black community at large. Using the word was dehumanizing, unacceptable, and inexcusable. My actions reflect an unhealthy mindset I have developed and I need to work to change. I have served the Black community for the last 9 years, installing furnaces and water heaters with pride. My actions that day are not a reflection of my feelings towards the Black community. I also understand that racial tensions in America are higher than before, and I regret my part in contributing to that tension. I realize that words are hollow without action, and because of the hurt I have caused, I hope I have the opportunity to give back to the Black community that I have harmed in a meaningful way.

I guess business started looking shaky...hmm? Why don’t you just keep the same energy, beloved?

Advertisement

Lovett has also filed a police report, but it is unclear if police will pursue charges.