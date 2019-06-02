Photo: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images for MoveOn

A protester interrupted Senator Kamala Harris’ speech on Saturday, snatching the microphone from the presidential candidate and beginning his rant before being escorted from the stage.

Harris was in San Francisco, at the MoveOn ‘Big Ideas Forum’ discussing her plan to close the gender pay-gap when a protester walked onto the stage. Harris appeared more confused than scared as the man took the microphone from her hand and began speaking to the crowd. According to Politico, the protester was blocked by moderator (and off-duty Dora Milaje warrior) Karine Jean-Pierre before being surrounded by ‘security.’ Harris, meanwhile, walked off the stage.

The dainty way they initially tried to take the mic from the protester, and the length of time taken for this intruder to be escorted off the stage, showed just how lax security was at this event for a presidential candidate. Had this man been someone fully deranged, who knows what fate Kamala and the others could have met? It’s scary to think of the possibilities.

As the protester was being taken off stage another hostess can be heard saying, “Thank you so much sir, for your big idea, but we want to make sure that we are able to get through this. It’s OK, folks, it’s OK. People have their own big ideas.”

You can watch the interruption below:

The protester has been identified, along with the organization he represents; but they get no public shine over here. There are plenty of other more productive ways of being heard, particularly ones that don’t involve the disrespect and silencing of black women.

The cause they stand for though, is one that is seen as important to all. The protester later said to POLITICO:

“I live in Oakland and I’m one of Kamala Harris’ constituents. I came to the MoveOn Big Ideas Forum today because there’s one big idea that all of the 2020 presidential candidates are ignoring. Which is that is by raising and slaughtering billions of animals every year not only are we completely ... undermining our values as a nation of compassionate animal lovers but we are literally preparing to drive our society off a cliff. Animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of climate change.”

Though beef-eating, steak-loving, meat n’ tater ‘Mericans aren’t known as being a ‘nation of compassionate animal lovers’, his reference was more likely a nod to traditional practices of Indigenous Natives, who are known to have reverence and respect for the land, water, animals, and humanity.

When POLITICO asked about the undermining lack of respect for Harris’ time on stage the protester replied, “We’ve done everything we could to try to start this conversation through normal channels, we’ve reached out to all the campaigns, including Kamala’s, we’ve reached out to MoveOn and pretty much have been completely ignored.”

Politico reports that the man was not charged with any misdemeanors and was let go after being escorted outside of the building.

“It’s all good. It’s all good. Don’t worry,” Harris told the crowd after the man was taken off the premises. She then told the moderator, “You had a question I want to answer.” The event went on as planned.

Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, who helped escort the protester offstage, later tweeted that the couple “are good.”





According to Politico, a Harris spokesperson declined to comment.