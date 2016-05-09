Where Are More of the Wealthiest Africans Calling Home?

If you were a wealthy African, where would you live? According to the Africa 2016 Wealth Report, Johannesburg is no longer where it’s at.
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The report examined the performance of millionaires between 2007 and the end of 2015—defining “millionaires” or “high-net-worth individuals” as those people with net assets of $1 million U.S.
Here are the results. Drumroll, please.
Mauritius, an enchanting little island off the coast of Madagascar, with low taxes and a booming retirement crowd, is the fastest-growing African country for millionaires, while famed South Africa is bringing up the rear. Check out the entire list, in order of wealth, below.
1. Mauritius
2. Ethiopia
3. Tanzania
4. Cote d’Ivoire
5. Kenya
6. Gabon
7. Namibia
8. Botswana
9. Nigeria
10. South Africa
Fun fact: The Africa 2016 Wealth Report finds that approximately 165,000 millionaires live in Africa, with combined wealth holdings of $860 billion U.S.
Felice León is multimedia editor at The Root.
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