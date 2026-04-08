New Development in Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty Kidnapping Case

As folks in the hip-hop community and beyond are still trying to come to grips with the shocking kidnapping and gunpoint robbery of rapper Gucci Mane that was allegedly pulled off by fellow rapper Pooh Shiesty, new details have just been revealed. And now, we’re hearing from Shiesty’s team.

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If you’ll remember, we previously told you that Shiesty and seven others were recently arrested in connection with the kidnapping and robbery that took place at a Dallas studio in January. Shiesty (legally Lontrell Williams Jr.) and his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., allegedly orchestrated the plot in an effort to force a contract release. During the robbery, the father and son, along with the additional suspects, allegedly took off with Rolex watches, cash and other jewelry. If convicted, they all face up to life in prison, as NBC News reported.

Now, it looks like Shiesty’s lawyer is pushing back on the narrative, suggesting that the case may not hold up in court and isn’t as open and shut as folks think. He also insinuated that what the victims in this case claim happened may not be what actually transpired. Speaking to TMZ recently, Bradford Cohen said: “We’re going to examine the accuracy of the statements from alleged victims in the complaint and what those individuals allegedly told them.” He added, “I’m not sure those individuals said what is said in the indictment.”

Arthur Horne III, a lawyer for rapper Big 30—a childhood friend and music collaborator with Shiesty— also responded to the allegations. For his part, he tried to distance his client from the incident and made it clear that the only thing Big 30 was guilty of was showing up to the studio to record. However, Horne did note that there was “clearly a situation between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane.”

What’s more is that, per Hot 97, just before Shiesty’s arrest for the alleged kidnapping and robbery, he was sent an eviction notice from the Dallas-area luxury condominium, where he and his father lived. The notice cited a series of lease agreement violations that stemmed from multiple instances where guests of Shiesty’s were flagged for having “overwhelming” marijuana smells, unauthorized tenants, animals, and more. The eviction notice was reportedly served in the weeks leading up to Shiesty’s arrest, but it’s unclear whether he or his dad has left the apartment.