Photo: Gerald Herbert (Ap Images)

Some people have the uncanny ability to conceal their disdain for you while in your presence. They can smile in your face, inquire about your family, and somehow, remain cordial while simultaneously orchestrating your demise.

I sure as hell am not one of those people (because I wear my malice with pride), but after watching the Obamas cackle away with Ya’ll’s President during his inauguration, apparently our forever first lady is.

In Becoming, her upcoming memoir, we’re made privy to some of the intimate details that comprise her life. Both before her time at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW and during it.

Of particular note, Michelle admits that she’ll “never forgive” Trump for threatening the safety of her family with his birther bullshit in which he openly questioned the legitimacy of Barack’s American birth certificate.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls?,” she wrote, according to the Washington Post. “Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”

Advertisement

But Michelle wasn’t finished. She later adds that his rhetoric was “crazy and mean-spirited, of course, in its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”

And as for his “grab them by the pussy” comments that surfaced prior to the presidential election?

“It was an expression of hatred that had generally been kept out of polite company,” she writes. “But still lived in the marrow of our supposedly enlightened society—alive and accepted enough that someone like Donald Trump could afford to be cavalier about it.”

Advertisement

But never one to miss an opportunity to treat his job as the leader of the free world as an afterthought, Tang Face clapped back this morning with: “She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy.”

And of course, he came for his predecessor too.

Advertisement

“I’ll never forgive [former President Barack Obama] for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly,” Trump said. “It was depleted, everything was old and tired, and I came in and I had to fix it, and I’m in the process of spending tremendous amounts of money. So I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our military. I’ll never forgive him for what he did in many other ways, which I’ll talk to you about in the future.”

When pressed for comment, Barack put his fitted on backwards and noted that he was too busy living his best life to go “back and forth with these niggas.”

Throughout the rest of the book, Michelle explores her relationship with her husband, her journey in embracing her role as the first lady, and reveals the challenges she faced in having children—including a miscarriage that eventually lead to her using IVF treatments in order to conceive her two daughters.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview that was teased this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, she opened up about those struggles.

“I felt like I failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” she said. “We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken.”

Her highly anticipated memoir is due on Tuesday.

