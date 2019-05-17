Photo: iStock

Like Spike Lee once exclaimed, “It’s gotta be the shoes!”



No, really. The Nike Air Max 97 must be some kind of shoe if a jail guard found them worth going to jail over.

That’s what authorities are saying about a Florida sheriff’s deputy who is accused of stealing an inmate’s $250 Nike Air Max 97 limited editions, the Associated Press reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Frank Rudders was booked into his own jail, where he is a detention deputy, on a charge of petit theft.

Authorities say surveillance video captured Rudders filching the sneakers belonging to the inmate, who was not named, but who did file a report seeking the return of his property.

According to the AP, “Rudders told investigators someone had told him he could take the shoes.”

Sounds like someone told him wrong.

Rudders was released on bond and suspended from his job without pay.