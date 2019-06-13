Screenshot: Makers Video (YouTube)

As society’s “Fuck Linda Fairstein” campaign continues, on Tuesday came the news that Hollywood literary agency ICM Partners has decided to wash its hands of the former New York City prosecutor-turned crime novelist-turned bane of our collective existence.

Deadline confirmed the news and reports that ICM Partners represented the bestselling author, who created a multimillion-dollar empire from the notoriety she gained after convicting five innocent black and brown children of a rape she knew they didn’t commit for years.

The walls to her castle have come crumbling down since the release of the Ava Duvernay-helmed When They See Us, in which new light has been cast on our criminal justice system and how it provides prosecutors like Fairstein with a conduit to destroy innocent lives.

Since dismissing the Netflix miniseries as a “basket of lies,” the 72-year-old basket of lye has been racking up L’s. Her book publisher, Dutton, booted her ass to the curb; she’s been forced to vacate the boards of both Safe Horizon and Vassar College, and a petition has surfaced demanding retailers drop her books from their stores and shelves.

“Even if it’s 30 years later,” exoneree Raymond Santana told TMZ earlier this month. “She has to pay for her crime.”

Thankfully, it looks like the chickens have finally come home to roost.