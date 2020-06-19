When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth

Social StudiesThe Root's Social Studies is a daily, curated, one-stop shop for all the funny, relevant and important content that should be trending on social media.
Have you ever wondered what social media would have looked like on the first Juneteenth?
Me either.
But since we do this Social Studies thing every day, we’ve selected a few social media posts to imagine what this column would have looked like if Black Twitter existed on June 19, 1865, as the news broke that enslaved Africans had been freed.
Happy Juneteenth!