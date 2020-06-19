The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Social Studies

When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth

michaelharriot
Michael Harriot
Filed to:Juneteenth
Juneteenthsocial mediablack twitte
4
3
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: Shutterstock
Social StudiesThe Root's Social Studies is a daily, curated, one-stop shop for all the funny, relevant and important content that should be trending on social media.
PrevNextView All

Have you ever wondered what social media would have looked like on the first Juneteenth?

Me either.

But since we do this Social Studies thing every day, we’ve selected a few social media posts to imagine what this column would have looked like if Black Twitter existed on June 19, 1865, as the news broke that enslaved Africans had been freed.

Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: The Root/G-O
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: The Root/G-O
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: The Root/G-O
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: The Root/G-O
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: Michael Harriot (The Root/G-O)
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: Michael Harriot (The Root/G-O)
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: Michael Harriot (The Root/G-O)
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: Michael Harriot (The Root/G-O)
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: Michael Harriot (The Root/G-O)
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: Michael Harriot (The Root/G-O)
Illustration for article titled When Black Twitter Celebrated the First Juneteenth
Image: Michael Harriot (The Root/G-O)

Happy Juneteenth!

Michael Harriot

World-renowned wypipologist. Getter and doer of "it." Never reneged, never will. Last real negus alive.

