DeMarco Morgan Is Leaving ‘GMA3’ Anymore, and Here’s Why We Should’ve Seen it Coming

Host Demarco Morgan attends the Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators)

There's a new shakeup happening over at ABC and now, one of their notable faces will no longer be a mainstay. But for anyone paying attention, this is news isn't as surprising as we thought it would be.

As noted by an internal memo sent out on Monday (June 7), current staffers for ABC's popular show "GMA3" learned that co-hosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will no longer be at the helm of the show. Pilgrim will reportedly be taking over as the new host for "Inside Edition."

As for Morgan, there are no specifics on what his exact next move is. All that was said about his exit is that he "decided to begin a new journey and will be departing ABC News," per the New York Post.

Trying to find clues on Morgan's personal social media page would also prove unsuccessful as his last post to his Instagram was back in late May. The last time he appeared on "GMA3" was June 13. And while his departure may be upsetting to some fans who'd grown fond of his warmth and professionalism, his time at the show may have been limited from the jump considering some of the ridiculous things he had to deal with.

As we previously told you, back in May 2024, Morgan came under fire from the network after posting a series of photos of himself wearing a pair of green bike shorts while on a ride in Santa Monica. Though the pictures went viral online (thanks in large part to lustful fans), ABC allegedly “flagged the photos internally” because they left “very little to the imagination.”

The initial announcement of Morgan, a 2023 Root 100 honoree, also took the internet by storm as fans were quick to call out his physical similarities to former host TJ Holmes. As you well know by now, Morgan was named as the new co-host of the show back in 2022 after the very notorious Holmes and Amy Robach scandal rocked the network. That scandal made it hard for the mid-afternoon series to gain the traction that they once had, despite the fresh energy Morgan and Pilgrim brought to the show.

With all that in mind, it's no wonder why Morgan would choose to chart a different path. Here's hoping that he made the right choice.