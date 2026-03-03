What’s at Stake for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Other Black Politicians This Midterm Primary Season

Midterm primary season is finally here! This time around, many historic races across the nation have the potential to shape the next four years of American politics. President Donald Trump and his supporters have been working overtime to give Republicans an advantage ahead of the November election, and on Tuesday (March 3), voters will finally find out if efforts to redraw district maps and scramble Americans will pay off.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Samuel L. Jackson, John David and Malcolm Washington on ‘The Piano Lesson,’ Family and Legacy To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Samuel L. Jackson, John David and Malcolm Washington on ‘The Piano Lesson,’ Family and Legacy

But while the GOP is on a mission to win big, so are Democrats in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas. With the stakes high for leaders like Texas Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Al Green, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about key races going down this evening.

All Eyes on Jasmine Crockett

Pressure is on Democrats in Texas to win big after ongoing redistricting efforts completely slashed blue representation in the state. On the ballot are two leading Democrats, Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. James Talarico, and according to the polls, the race is much closer than expected.

Data from Emerson College showed Talarico has a single-digit lead over Crockett. Still, if you know anything about Crockett, then you can’t count her out just yet! Whoever wins this battle will face the Republican candidate in November.

Wesley Hunt’s Key Role in the GOP Texas Primary

Speaking of the GOP, there are three leading candidates for the tight race on the Republican side of Texas. Sen. John Cornyn is trying to hold onto his seat while Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt, the only Black MAGA candidate on the ballot who is supporting Trump, are slowly but surely making great gains among voters.

I was born in Texas.



I’m going to die in Texas.



And I’m raising my family in Texas because I love this state with everything I have.



Today is the day.



This is our moment, as Texans, as neighbors, as families who believe in faith and freedom, to choose a new generation of… pic.twitter.com/p0fplORKMx — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 3, 2026

Most polls put Paxton in the lead, and despite Hunt being predicted to place third in the race, his name in the primaries could split Texas voters enough to force a runoff between the top two Republican choices.

Black Woman’s Seat in N.C. in Danger

All the way on the East Coast, North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District primary is shaping up to be an interesting battle. There you have incumbent Democrat Rep. Valerie Foushee, a Black woman. But in light of criticisms that she’s not doing enough to challenge Trump, County Commissioner Nida Allam is challenging her.

Foushee has support from major Democratic politicians and groups, including a former state governor. She represents the more traditional and predictable side of the Democratic Party. On the flip side, Allam’s endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders and other progressive groups suggests a shift happening within the Democratic party – especially after the 2025 blue wave elections of Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Can Colin Allred Make a Comeback?

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: United States Senator Candidate Colin Allred waves to the crowd at a Vice President Kamala Harris rally Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

When former Texas Rep. Colin Allred dropped out of the U.S. Senate race to make some room for Rep. Crockett, many wondered how his political career would recover. As he launches his comeback bid for the House of Representatives, Allred is hoping to win back his seat from Julie Johnson, the representative who replaced him.

Will Al Green Be Reelected for a 12th Term?

Gerrymandering efforts are throwing some of the oldest members of Congress into the fight of their lives. Of the many representatives axed out of his district, Texas Rep. Al Green, 78, is seeking a 12th term. He’s fighting against Rep. Christian Menefee, a younger Democrat who is fresh off a special election win.

It’s no secret that Green’s contributions to Texas Democrats and the U.S. Congress over the past 20 years have secured him a warm place in Americans’ hearts. But with the smell of new blood in the air, Menefee could be what Texas Democrats need to revive their influence in the state.