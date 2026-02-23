What Really Led a Texas Judge to Rule In Favor of a White Teen Accused of Forcing A Black Kid to Drink Urine

SeMarion Humphrey didn’t know what he was signing himself up for when the 13-year-old agreed to go to a middle school classmate’s sleepover in Plano, Texas. Now five years after he became the alleged target of racist bullying, a jury has shockingly ruled in favor of his white bullies.

The 2021 sleepover incident was captured on camera and shared by Humphrey’s mother, Summer Smith, we previously told you. In the clip, you can the Black boy being encouraged to drink a cup full of a yellow liquid, as giggles and laughs are heard in the background. It was later confirmed that the liquid was a mixed of several students’ own urine and apple juice.

The Humphrey family accused the other boys at the sleepover of racism. “Imagine the video of you drinking the urine being sent to multiple people in your school,” Smith wrote on Facebook after the sleepover. “Imagine the school telling you they can’t do a thing about it because ‘the incidents didn’t all take place on campus. My son doesn’t have to imagine these things, they are all his reality.”

Eventually, a formal investigation into the matter landed police on Asher Vann, the now-19-year-old who was the alleged ringmaster during the 2021 sleepover. He was accused of also hurling slurs at Humphrey and even shooting him with a BB gun, the New York Post reported.

Vann and the other boys involved did not face any criminal or school-related consequences. This prompted Humphrey’s family to file a civil lawsuit against the boys and their parents back in February 2023, according to Plano records. The suit claimed Vann’s father, Aaron Vann, was negligent when he provided weapons– BB guns– to the minors and failed to supervise them.

Most of the claims against the individual families were either dismissed by a judge or dropped by Humphrey’s mother, according to the Dallas Morning News. In 2026, the Humphrey case hit a final devastating blow.

A Texas jury ruled this month that the accusations against Vann invaded the white teen’s privacy and caused him emotional distress. Because of that,

Judge Benjamin Smith has awarded him $3.2 million in attorney’s fees and damages, according to the College Fix. Vann is now a freshman in college.

According to reports, the lawsuit against Vann and the others did not reflect the true intentions of the group that night. The teen argued Humphrey wasn’t singled out. In fact, all of the boy were playing pranks on each other throughout the entire night, he said.

“This one kid, he did a prank before where he pissed in a cup and gave it to his little brother,” Vann said during an interview. “I woke SeMarion up, handed him the cup. He put it up to his nose, but he didn’t drink it.”

A GoFundMe was created to assist Humphrey with legal fees and emotional help. The page reportedly gained over $100,000. It is no longer active.