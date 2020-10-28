'What History Books Do They Read?': Barack Obama Blasts Kushner's Black People Have to 'Want to be Successful' Nonsense

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a Biden-Harris drive-in rally in Orlando, Florida on October 27, 2020. Photo : Ricardo Arduengo ( Getty Images )

On Monday, The Root reported that Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner showed the world that racism is a family tradition when he fixed his lipless mouth-flaps to say that “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help [Black] people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Well, former President Barack Obama wasn’t having any of Kushner-Trump’s white nonsense (I decided to hyphenate his last name...because fuck him), and he blasted the 39-year-old’s comments as well as the Trump administration’s entire narrative that Trumple-weird-skin has done so much for Black people that we should be praying to him at our dinner tables because Tang-flavored Jesus is our only path to salvation.

“[Trump] loves to talk about Black unemployment,—‘look how low Black unemployment’—well, you know what, unemployment was really high when I came in and we brought that unemployment low and it kept on going low,” Obama said during a campaign rally for Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, USA Today reports. “And he wants to take credit for it, says he’s the best president for Black folks since Abe Lincoln. Man.”

Then he went in on Kushner—who everyone keeps telling me is not Gabe from The Office, but I’m pretty sure they’re wrong—and his condescending caucasity leveled at the Black community.

“Now his advisers are out there saying, including his son-in-law. His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful, that’s the problem,” Obama said. “Who are these folks? What history books do they read?”

Obama isn’t the only Democrat to put Kushner in his place. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) pointed out Monday that the rich white man who likely only has his current job because he and Ivanka Trump occasionally engage in low-carb vanilla sex, probably shouldn’t be the one giving Black people the “pull yourself up by the bootstraps” speech.

“Jared Kushner is the face of white privilege and nepotism,” Lee tweeted. “He doesn’t want to change our racist, broken system because he benefits from it. He’s the last person that should be lecturing the Black community on the value of “hard work.”

Anyway, Kushner-Trump is a mayo-infused idiot who likely still doesn’t understand why what he said was racist and condescending (not to mention, an entire lie). Hopefully, he and his whole wife’s side of the family will be removed from the White House and from our lives come November.