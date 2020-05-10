We've Lost Another Icon: No Pain (No Gain) Singer Betty Wright Has Died at 66

Photo : Central Press/Getty Images

Betty Wright, the R&B and soul singer known for classics like “Clean Up Woman” and “Tonight is the Night,” has died at 66 years old.



Advertisement

Her family confirmed the news to Essence on Sunday. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, though Chaka Khan put out a call on Twitter earlier in the week asking for people to pray for the singer and songwriter who inspired generations of listeners and artists.

Wright—who won a Grammy in 1974 for “Where is the Love?”—was known for songs that told stories of black love and womanhood.

Advertisement

From Essence:

Throughout the late 70s and early 80s, the singer-songwriter would continue releasing music and her 1988 hit “No Pain, (No Gain)” would be Wright’s last significant song on the charts in a career spanning five decades. But this did not stop Wright, who would continue performing, writing and producing, as well as being an active member of The Recording Academy. A newer generation knew her from the Making the Band reality series, where she appeared as a vocal coach. In 2011, she partnered with The Roots for Betty Wright: The Movie.

Ring in the Spring With an Extra 25% off Sale Items at Anthropolo... Read on The Inventory

This weekend has been tragically punctuated by the loss of stalwarts in black music, including rock ‘n’ roll architect Little Richard and veteran music executive Andre Harrell.

