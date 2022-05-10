It’s been two years since we checked in with the weird universe inhabited by the hosts of HBO’s Westworld. Now it’s finally time to return, because the long-awaited eight-episode Season 4 is set to premiere Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, per a press release provided to The Root.

Joining the show for its latest adventures is Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose. Of course, since this is Westworld, we have no idea who she’s playing. DeBose has been on quite a run since her acclaimed performance in West Side Story. She’s set to appear in Matthew Vaughn’s (The Kingsman franchise) latest spy film Argylle, has reportedly been cast as Calypso in Sony’s Kraven the Hunter comic book movie and will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12.

Westworld also released the first trailer for Season 4, which in true Westworld fashion gives nothing away. Set to Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” things are seemingly normal for Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve, Aaron Paul’s Caleb and Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. Of course, they don’t stay that way for long because we also see Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard staring at a tree that suddenly bursts into flames–and then things really get weird.

When we left off with Season 3 way back in May 2020, Dolores put her plan to burn everything down in motion. She didn’t survive it, as her memory was wiped, but Evan Rachel Wood is in the trailer, so she’s clearly not gone forever. Honestly, the whole season was leading up to the hosts trying to set themselves free, so I really hope Season 4 at least gives us some idea of what happened next.

Here’s the thing about Westworld: It’s one of those shows where nothing makes sense until it does–except that usually happens around the 45 minute mark of Episode 8. If you’re looking to catch up because the last two years have actually felt like 10, and you can’t possibly remember all the little moments you’re supposed to keep track of, all three seasons of Westworld are streaming on HBO Max.