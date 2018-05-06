Screenshot: Blankenship Campaign Ad (Slate YouTube)

Now that it’s “Trump time” in America, it’s clear that wypipo have gone plumb loco when it comes to spewing the pent-up racial animus they’ve obviously been holding onto for so long.



As such, West Virginia coal baron and Republican Don Blankenship is making up for lost time (Or a lost era. Or a lost mind. Or something.) in a new campaign ad for the U.S. Senate.

In it, the Blankenship called Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell a “swamp captain” (as in “drain the swamp”) and said that he has a “China family” (his wife Elaine Chao was born in Taiwan), which has given him millions and caused him to create jobs for “China people” rather than “West Virginia people.”

Advertisement

Then, when this fool was called on the ad by a reporter, Blakenship responded by calling black people the “Negro” race.

“We’re confused on our staff as to how it can be racist when there’s no mention of race,” said Blankenship, according to Slate. “There’s no race. Races are Negro, white Caucasian, Hispanic, Asian. There’s no mention of a race. I’ve never used a race word.”

By the way, Blankenship recently served a prison sentence for conspiracy to violate safety standards at a mine where 29 people were killed in a 2010 explosion. He served about a year in the clink.

Advertisement

If he wins the primary on Tuesday, Republicans are shook that Blankenship would get crushed in the general election in November, which would give Democrats another seat in the Senate where Republicans have a razor-thin majority.

Politico reports: “National Republicans have sought to prevent Blankenship from winning the nomination. An outside group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mountain Families PAC, has spent $1.3 million on a TV ad campaign targeting the former prisoner. On Friday afternoon, the group began a digital advertisement telling West Virginians, “Don’t vote Don Blankenship.”

Advertisement

And on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that the good people of West Virginia need to reject Blankenship or lose a Senate seat, which happened in Alabama when Roy Moore, accused of messing with underage girls, lost there.



Blankenship then struck back at folks, hence the “China people” ad.

Question: Aren’t the Trumps “not establishment”? I’m so confused.

But I’m so not surprised by anything in politics anymore.