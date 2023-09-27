We're All Rooting For You: Colin Kaepernick Has Requested To Join New York Jets' Practice Squad

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, J.Cole revealed that Colin Kaepernick wants to be on the field again. The rapper posted a copy of a letter that Kaepernick, 35, wrote to New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas asking to join the practice squad.

In the caption, J. Cole wrote: “I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me.”

Advertisement

The letter, which Kaepernick’s attorney confirmed was real, was dated Sept. 21. In it, the athlete is passionate about joining the Jets organization and wants to “lead the practice squad.” Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2016.

At the beginning of each game, Kaepernick bravely kneeled during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. The backlash he received ultimately led him to opt out of his contract in 2017.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I would [lead the practice squad] with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week,” Kaepernick wrote. “If I were able to fill this role for the team, I believe this allows for multiple things.”

He also acknowledged the plight of the Jet’s season opener Aaron Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon. Rodgers successfully underwent surgery after the injury, but he won’t be able to play for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

“I know the aspirations this season were, and still are, to win a championship, and so that Hall of Fame sized hole will need to be filled as best as possible to keep the team on a Super Bowl track,” Kaepernick wrote.

He ended the note by giving Douglas a list folks in the NFL who can attest for Kaepernick’s “character, work ethic, and ability.” We’re not sure what the outcome of the letter will be, but we are certainly rooting for him.