Welp...Here's What Gary Owen Said Happened to His Marriage After He Joked About Cheating On His Wife

While it’s true comedians tend to use real-life problems as fodder for their sets, things were no laughing matter when it came to and the joke Gary Owen made about cheating on his ex-wife, Kenya Duke, was no laughing matter. And now, he’s revealing what happened as a result of it and the shocking thing that led up to their divorce in the first place.

In a now viral clip, Owe sat down with controversial “comedian” Andrew Schulz to talk about his career and upcoming projects. However, when the topic turned to his rocky relationship history and his infidelity, Schulz played a previous interview they did together from years ago when Owen said that he’d been happily married for 16 years.

But, when he was asked how many of those 16 years he’d been faithful, the “Think Like a Man” star choked on a drink and laughed it off...but didn’t answer the question.

Looking back at the footage with Schulz, Owen was visibly uncomfortable and sweating, saying that he had no clue they were going to show that tape. He also then let on that that exact video was played in court during his divorce proceedings between him and Duke.

“That came up in court bro, that came up in court. We settled, but that came up in court,” he said before later explaining how his wife brought up the video during one their hearings.

Andrew Schulz & Gary Owen On Cheating On His Wife & His Divorce

Looking back on the interview moment, Owen still feels like it was ultimately a hilarious moment, describing it as “organic” but said that “the PTSD is real.” he also shockingly revealed that the lack of intimacy played a big part in their marriage dissolution, saying that in the last six years of their 20-year marriage, he and his then-wife had only had sex three times.

Duke filed for divorce from Owen on March 19, 2021. In the years that followed leading up to their eventual settlement, the two got in a public spat over varying narratives about how and why they decided to go their separate ways and how it’s affected their children.