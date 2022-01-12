This is what we call a worst-case scenario.

During Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship, we all watched Alabama’s star receiver, Jameson Williams, snag a 40-yard bomb from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Then this happened:

Advertisement

After trying to make a cut, the 20-year-old speedster crumpled to the ground grabbing his knee and was unable to put any weight on his leg as athletic trainers helped him off the field. And with a national championship on the line, as well as the 2022 NFL Draft looming, it was the worst possible way for the talented receiver to end his outstanding collegiate career.

Sadly, on Tuesday, the news would only get worse.

From ESPN:

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams tore the ACL in his left knee in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Doctors believe that, after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed, and they expect a full recovery, the sources said. Alabama ruled Williams out for the second half during the third quarter. With 8 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third, Williams returned to the sideline with a team official. He was dressed in his game jersey and sweatpants.

This is grim news for one of the best players in college football, who was expected to be taken within the top 10 of the upcoming draft, who entered the game with a jaw-dropping 75 catches, 1,507 yards, and 15 touchdowns during his junior year.

Williams has yet to announce whether or not he plans to return to Alabama for his senior year or enter his name in the draft, but with the deadline for players to declare quickly approaching on Monday, the first-team All American has some important decisions to make.