Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

NBA players are taking a stand for Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man who was shot to death in his own backyard by Sacramento, Calif., police



Clark’s local team, the Sacramento Kings, took to the home floor Sunday, wearing T-shirts honoring the 22-year-old and calling for accountability in his death, ABC News reports.

“ACCOUNTABILITY. WE ARE ONE,” the front of the shirts read. The back was detailed with the hashtag #StephonClark.

But the demonstration wasn’t over. During the first-quarter timeout, a public statement from the Kings and their opponents, the Boston Celtics, played on the Jumbotron at the Golden1 Center.

In the public service announcement, players delivered various messages:

“These tragedies have to stop.”

“There must be accountability.”

And, of course, the players made sure to cut off any racists naysayers who may have been tempted to tell them to just play ball and be quiet, as Laura Ingraham dared to tell LeBron James earlier this year.

“We will not stick to sports.”

“We will not shut up and dribble.”

Former Sacramento Kings player DeMarcus Cousins also reportedly reached out to Clark’s family, offering to pay for his funeral expenses.