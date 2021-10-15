Real Hot Chicken Shit!

It looks like America’s favorite Hot Girl and one of America’s favorite chicken restaurant chains are teaming up for a massive deal.

According to Adweek, Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have collaborated on a multi-layered partnership that includes an all-new special “Hottie Sauce” and accompanying limited edition merchandise collections, “Thee Heat,” which includes hats, long sleeve shirts, bikinis, tumblers and a Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys for the first installment. Thee Stallion will also open up her own Popeyes franchise location as a part of this new deal.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes restaurants,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

Added President of Popeyes Americas Sami Siddiqui, “Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons and Megan’s innovative, creative and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we’re doing. More than that, we are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family and look forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur.”

In addition to the menu item, merch, and Thee Hot Girl coach becoming a franchise owner, Adweek also reports that the national chain will be making a six-figure donation to a non-profit from Megan’s hometown of Houston—Houston Random Acts of Kindness, an organization that “engages businesses, schools, churches, individuals and organizations to promote empathy and compassion through random acts of kindness.”

“Also shout out to Popeyes Bc I asked if they could partner with me to make a donation to a non profit organization in Houston called Houston Random Acts of kindness and they did it with no hesitation,” the “Cash Shit” artist wrote on Twitter.