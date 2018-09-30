I’ll be the first to admit that Insecure’s “Obsessed-Like” episode put me all the way in my feelings. That helpless feeling you have after someone ghosts you is one of the most trash feelings ever. If you haven’t been ghosted at this point in your life, brace yourself because the way life is set up, it’ll probably happen soon.

We don’t know what tonight’s finale holds in store for Kendrick Sampson’s character Nathan, but we do know that he went full Casper on Issa during the previous episode. The good news is, real-life Nathan isn’t trash. Kendrick Sampson knows what ghosting feels like all too well and according to him, he’s actually gone full “Obsessed-Like” Issa on people who’ve ghosted him.

Watch above.