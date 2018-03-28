The Root 100 honoree and NFL star Michael Bennett posted bail after turning himself in Monday in Houston. He was indicted last week on a felony charge of causing injury to the elderly during the 2017 Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end allegedly injured the shoulder of a 66-year-old paraplegic woman at the event and now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Houston police held a press conference last week, during which the police chief called Bennett “pathetic” and “morally bankrupt” even though he stated that there was no video evidence of the incident. Bennett’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in response: “I’ve never see anyone jump on a third-degree felony like this before in my life. Michael is not guilty. He didn’t do this.”

