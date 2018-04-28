Former NFL player Desmond Marrow appears to be the latest victim of another brutal police arrest.

“You fucking slammed my head,” said Marrow to Henry County, Ga., police during his violent December 2017 encounter. Moments later police forced Marrow to the ground and appear to put him in a chokehold. He continued, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.” He then appears to go limp.

Marrow recently released a video of his confrontation with police on Instagram, and it has reached nearly 200,000 views.

Police reportedly followed Marrow after seeing him driving “aggressively.” In his social media post, Marrow wrote that officers thought he had a gun, which turned out to be a cellphone. He also said that police knocked out his teeth and choked him.

Marrow has been charged with making terroristic threats, reckless driving, and aggressive driving.

See the entire video above.