Watch Out World, They're College Seniors Now—Somebody's Getting Married in Grown-ish Season 4 Teaser Trailer

GROWN-ISH Season 4, Episode 1 – “Ugh, those feels again” Photo : Freeform/Eric McCandless

Grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Luka Sabbat, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, Diggy Simmons, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook and Jordan Buhat, is back this summer for its fourth season and the teaser trailer has dropped.

Grown-ish Season 4 Teaser / Freeform (YouTube)

The Grown-ish gang are all college seniors now (well, aside from Jackson’s Aaron, who graduated at the end of last season) and it looks like things are getting a bit more complicated in their lives...you know, adulting!



Here’s what to expect from this upcoming season (make sure you’re all caught up on Season 3 and its big season finale before reading the below!), per the official press release sent to The Root:



It’s senior year and the finish line is in sight. Zoey Johnson returns to Cal U from her adventures on the road as a professional stylist. She and Aaron are finally in sync, romantically. But for the rest of the crew—just as it’s all coming together, it’s all coming apart at the seams. Friendships are tested, relationships get rocky and the stakes are higher than ever. Will Zoey find her flow and make it to graduation or will she get thrown off course?

Freeform also provided episode descriptions for the first six episodes of the “senior season.” I got to screen them in advance, but of course, I’m not dropping any spoilers. Not even spoilers-ish! Let’s just say things are definitely changing in myriad ways—nothing was the same. From the provided episode descriptions (listed below), the season will explore relevant topics such as the global pandemic, police brutality, white fragility and more.

July 8 – Episode #4001 – “Ugh, those feels again” Summer is heating up. In part one of the season 4 premiere, Zoey and the gang head to Mexico for a summer getaway filled with drinking games, new hook-ups, some relationship drama...and even a wedding! Writer: Crystal Jenkins Director: Chris Robinson July 15 – Episode #4002 – “Drunk in Love” While in Mexico, Zoey and Aaron find themselves in trouble following their first night out as a couple. Ana debates with Jazz about Javi and the status of their relationship. Doug and Luca continue on their excursion with two local ladies. Writer: Lisa McQuillan Director: Chris Robinson July 22 – Episode #4003 – “Demons” The gang finally return to Cal U after a global pandemic stalls their senior year. In order to graduate, Zoey needs to secure an internship and must face Rochelle in the process. Writer: Melanie Kirschbaum Director: Todd Biermann July 29 – Episode #4004 – “Daddy Lessons” After learning about his expulsion, Vivek dreads telling his parents about his failures. Dealing with the aftermath of Mexico, Dre questions Zoey’s recent choices. Writer: Alexandra Decas Director: Todd Biermann August 5 – Episode #4005 – “A BOY IS A GUN” After an unarmed Black man is shot by police, the crew react in different ways to the news. Writer: Des Moran Director: Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry August 12 – Episode #4006 – “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See”

The crew hit the streets of Los Angeles to fight for racial justice and equality. Nomi confronts her White Fragility, while Ana and Javi reach a boiling point in their relationship. Writer: Wade Allain-Marcus Director: Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry

Season 4 of Grown-ish premieres Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform (and each episode is available to stream the next day on Hulu).

